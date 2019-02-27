Sara Ali Khan magazine debut trolled: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, is facing backlash for her latest photoshoot. One of the photos in the photoshoot has been trolled for using Africans as props and of cultural appropriation. With this, several social media users are questioning the missing shadow of the man standing behind her.

With a powerful debut in Kedarnath followed by Simmba, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the most promising newcomers in recent times. With her outspoken and girl-next-door personality as well as magnetic looks, Sara has definitely hearts. Thus, the announcement of her magazine debut with a fashion magazine definitely amped up excitement. Posing in the Kenyan wild, Sara looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

However, her photoshoot has not gone down well with a lot of social media users online. One photo, in particular, that is facing a lot of backlash on social media is the one in which Sara can be seen posing with a Masai tribesman. From slamming the photoshoot for using Africans as props and for cultural appropriation to questioning the missing shadow of the man standing behind her and bad editing, the Internet has diverse opinions on the same.

If looks could kill… #SaraAliKhan is an absolute stunner in this new still from our latest cover shoot. Watch this space for more exclusive pictures from the shoot. pic.twitter.com/HezQdrRuqA — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 26, 2019

Take a look at how social media users are reacting to the photoshoot:

The second picture is making me uncomfortable. People are not props! — S (@zukriti8) February 26, 2019

What is the concept of this shoot? People of other cultures and ethnicities are not props — silhan (@whitelily22) February 26, 2019

Did someone actually approve this for publishing? In 2019? Shouldn’t you know better? People & cultures are not props for you to appropriate. Disgusted. — SparkleMcSnowflake❄️ (@Anjaani07) February 27, 2019

Africans are not props! Ok — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) February 27, 2019

A bad photo shop of the guy , cheap stuff no shadow of the man — Umesh Gaikwad (@UmeshGa17367784) February 26, 2019

@filmfare #SaraAliKhan I reserve judgment cuz I’d like to believe u r “woke” enough to know that Africans in their traditional attire are not props for ur photoshoots! This article better have content on the people & culture u have photographed, if not, this is highly offensive!! — EC (@RanveersLeela) February 26, 2019

Edit is really bad and his feet not on ground. 🙄 — priya (@shilpa82966739) February 27, 2019

And I thought her Ivy League education would have taught her that it is not okay to misappropriate other cultures. Turns out #SaraAliKhan is as ignorant as other Bollywood celebrities which is kind of sad because she did come across as intelligent initially. — Neha (@neha2saxena) February 26, 2019

Don't understand backlash in the name of racism. #SaraAliKhan goes to Africa and clicks pics with a tribal. Since when did clicking pictures with locals become cultural misappropriation? Foreigners come to Kumbh and take pics with aghori babas, is that cultural misappropriation? — Ruchi Pradhan (@RuchiLee) February 27, 2019

Such a bad Photoshop by you guys… — Vikas Agarwal (@Vikas_Agarwal18) February 26, 2019

Ohh! The designer has completely forgotten to put that big guy shadow, or it just an airy concept! — Vaibhav Wankhade (@Lootankabutar) February 27, 2019

What more can you expect from an industry which gives chances on basis of your surname rather skills — himank gupta (@HimanK17Gupta) February 27, 2019

1.Humans of different races are not props.

2.That photoshop is so bad. — Shubham (@shubhamcl10) February 27, 2019

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan left everyone impressed with her first-ever appearance on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar. Even though Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, her performance in the film got a thumbs-up from the film critics. Meanwhile, her next release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh was a blockbuster hit. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

