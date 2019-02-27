With a powerful debut in Kedarnath followed by Simmba, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the most promising newcomers in recent times. With her outspoken and girl-next-door personality as well as magnetic looks, Sara has definitely hearts. Thus, the announcement of her magazine debut with a fashion magazine definitely amped up excitement. Posing in the Kenyan wild, Sara looks stunning as she poses for the camera.
However, her photoshoot has not gone down well with a lot of social media users online. One photo, in particular, that is facing a lot of backlash on social media is the one in which Sara can be seen posing with a Masai tribesman. From slamming the photoshoot for using Africans as props and for cultural appropriation to questioning the missing shadow of the man standing behind her and bad editing, the Internet has diverse opinions on the same.
Take a look at how social media users are reacting to the photoshoot:
Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan left everyone impressed with her first-ever appearance on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar. Even though Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, her performance in the film got a thumbs-up from the film critics. Meanwhile, her next release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh was a blockbuster hit. The actor is yet to announce her next project.
Leave a Reply