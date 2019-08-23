Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: Sara Ali Khan has addressed comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday in her latest interview. The actor will be seen in upcoming films like Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the promising newcomers of Bollywood. Despite having star parents like Saif Ali Khan and Amita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has managed to win hearts with her on-screen charm, humble personality, and stunning looks. Ever since Sara has taken her first step in the industry, she has found herself being compared to her peers Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who made their acting debut around the same time.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Sara recently opened up about the comparisons and said it is a part and parcel of her profession and she does not get bothered by these. There is space for everyone here. Janhvi, Ananya and she are confident and secure in their respective places and do not hold anything against each other. Since they are here to be actors, individualism is the key to be.

Expressing that she is happy, confident and content with where she is, Sara said that she doesn’t think that they need to treat each other as rivals. They are friends. Competition promotes a healthy vibe of co-existence and helps keep them on their toes.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020. Sara will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel in which she will be seen romancing her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Ghost Stories, Takht and RoohiAfza and Ananya Panday has been roped in for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

