Sara Ali Khan on Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film Love Aaj Kal sequel is one of the most anticipated romantic films of 2019. The actor recently opened up about the film and said that she can't believe that she is being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike.

Sara Ali Khan on Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel: From Koffee with Karan to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, the next-gen stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s love story has come a long way. Even though the duo has wrapped up the shooting of the film, they are inseparable. Be it Sara secretly flying to Lucknow to spend quality time with Kartik during Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot or Kartik supporting his rumoured ladylove during her first-ever ramp walk. It would be safe to presume that Imtiaz Ali has acted as an anchor in their love story.

When Sara Ali Khan was recently quipped about her experience of shooting for Aaj Kal at a media interaction, she said that it was a blast, so amazing and fun. They had fun on the sets every day and there were several moments where she didn’t realise that she was working.

Sara further added that it’s hard to believe that she is being paid to sit behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike. Any girl would die to do that. Ain’t the duo super duo?! Recently, reports were also rife that Sara and Kartik spent some quality time at the Pataudi Palace before heading to Delhi for the fashion show, adding fuel to the fire.

A sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film Love Aaj Kal, the sequel, which is tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and bankrolled by Maddock Films. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a prominent role. Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. After Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming film Coolie No. 1 sequel and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel and Dostana 2.

