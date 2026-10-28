Sara Ali Khan On Nepotism: ‘I Had No Godfather’, Says Father Never Begged Filmmakers To Cast Her

Sara Ali Khan on Nepotism: Actor Sara Ali Khan has opened up about the ongoing debate around nepotism in Bollywood, acknowledging that her film-industry background gave her certain advantages while insisting that her career has also involved independent struggles. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Sara said she had never relied on her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, to negotiate contracts or approach filmmakers to secure roles for her.

“I live with a single mother. I’ve not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films,” Sara said, explaining why she believes her individual efforts should not be dismissed solely because of her family background.

The actor also addressed the criticism faced by star kids, arguing that the term nepotism is often used in a way that overlooks the work they put into their careers. At the same time, she acknowledged that actors born into film families do have an advantage when it comes to visibility and access to opportunities.

Sara Ali Khan Says Nepotism Should Not Overshadow An Actor’s Efforts

Speaking about the criticism directed at actors from film families, Sara said nepotism has become a negative label and can take attention away from an actor’s individual efforts. She also referred to fellow actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, saying they, like her, did not choose the families they were born into.

“Whether it’s Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven’t chosen who we were born to. We were just fortunate enough,” she said. Sara added that she believes actors from film families should not have to keep explaining their backgrounds years into their careers.

However, the actor did not deny the advantages that come with an established surname. Instead, she highlighted the difference between having industry access because of one’s family and receiving direct professional support from a parent.

Sara Ali Khan Recalls Handling Kedarnath Problems On Her Own

Sara also spoke about the challenges she faced during the making of Kedarnath, her 2018 debut film opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She said she had to handle the difficulties surrounding the project herself, without her father stepping in to resolve the situation.

“When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me,” she said.

The film marked Sara’s entry into Bollywood, followed by Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, among other projects.

How Growing Up With Amrita Singh Shaped Sara’s Perspective

Sara also discussed being raised by her mother, actor Amrita Singh, following her parents’ separation. She explained that her mother took responsibility for everyday decisions and played both parental roles while bringing her up.

Although Saif Ali Khan remained part of her life and offered advice, Sara said her upbringing shaped her sense of independence. Her comments provide context to her statement about not having a father personally negotiating film contracts or seeking roles for her.

Her remarks add another perspective to Bollywood’s continuing nepotism debate. While Sara recognises the privilege that comes with being born into a film family, she maintains that this should not automatically invalidate the effort she has put into building her career.