Sara Ali Khan is among the most stylish actors of the industry and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her versatile roles in films. In a small interview with a media portal, the actor opened about her wish of becoming a politician one day as she holds the degree of history and political science.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is counted amongst the most talked about celebrities in the industry. The hottie is best known for her candid nature and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to proving herself on the screens. The actor did her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, post to which she buzzed the industry with her second film Simmba by sharing the screens with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and for the first time worked with action director Rohit Shetty. The film broke many records and also garnered positive responses from critics as well as fans.

Though the actor has found her passion in acting and loves to entertain the audience, the hardworking actor has another wish too. Sara recently opened up in an interview about her wish that in future she even wants to become a politician. She also said that acting will be always on priority but some time later she also wants to try herself in politics as she holds a degree in history and political science.

Sara and her dad Saif Ali Khan has always been very open about the need for education. Reports suggest that she as well as her parents always wanted to complete the education part and then take an entry in Bollywood, in fact, that was the only condition. Though the actor has become an Internet sensation but still, she always stresses on the fact that education plays a vital role in the career.

Talking about work front, currently, the actor is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to her dad Saif Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal. Not only this, she will also appear next in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

