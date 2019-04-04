Sara Ali Khan opens about her crush on Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan, who sometime back revealed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan, has opened up about her statement in a recent interview, take a look!

Sara Ali Khan opens about her crush on Kartik Aaryan: Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan, who grabbed all attention and made headlines after she revealed that she has a crush on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aryan during a conversation on Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, has once again spoken about her crush on the Luka Chuppi and speaking to a magazine, the Simmba actress said that for her, boyfriend does not mean the end of the world and she also said that if people would have known about all the thoughts in her mind about which she does nothing at all, they would all get over the Kartik Aaryan statement.

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for speaking her mind, got extremely candid on Karan Johar’s star talk show and said that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan. They both are currenly shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic-drama which is said to be Love Aaj Kal 2, according to media reports.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the diva made her big Bollywood debut last year in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath which emerged as a big hit and Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the film was highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

Sara Ali Khan then starred in Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba which featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role and the film made more than 200 crores at the box office. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented newcomers in Bollywood and her performance in both her films Kedarnath and Simmba were highly applauded by the audience as well as movie critics. Sara Ali Khan has gained immense popularity within very little time.

