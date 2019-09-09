Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan both revealed their crush on Kartik Aaryan on National media, currently, Sara and Kartik are under rumours of Dating each other. Here is how Ananya Panday clears the air.

The film industry is currently fulfilled with young talents and Ananya Panday is emerging as beauty among this youthful generation. Ananya Panday made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya is now working with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in their upcoming film, remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya opened up about her bonding with Kartik Aaryan and she also shared her relation with Sara Ali Khan.

In early interviews, Ananya Panday revealed that she had a big crush on Kartik Aaryan. There are rumors that Kartik Aaryan is dating Sara Ali Khan who is also his co-star in Imtiaz Ali’s next. Ananya Panday said that Kartik Aaryan is a good friend of him even the closest friend. He always makes her feel comfortable on set and make her laugh by cracking funny jokes. Their equation on the shooting is phenomenal and she loved working with Kartik Aaryan. She said that she had a crush on him but now his the closest friend of her in the entire industry.

Ananya also spoke on Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, she said that Sara was his school senior. They had good bonding in school, they were in the same house so they got multiple chances to perform together in school Drama’s. Student OF The Year actor revealed about her equation with Sara Ali Khan during their school time. Later she spoke on her film and said that she felt amazing after working with co-stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. They enjoyed the wrap-up party with full buzz and bash.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday are done with the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh after that they enjoyed the wrap with the entire team. They had a lot of fun at the party as shown in their recent photos and videos. The film is supposed to release on December 6, 2019. Director Muddasaar Aziz roped Kartik Aryan as Chintu Tyagi, Ananya Panday will portray the role of secretary and bhumi Pednekar will be shown in the role of Chintu Tyagi’s wife Vedika.

