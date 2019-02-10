Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor and Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan's latest photos in which they were spotted in their gym avatars has taken over the Internet! They both look amazingly sexy as they step out of their gym!

Two of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood, Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan and Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made their phenomenal Bollywood debut last year in 2018 have become Internet sensations and have been setting social media on fire with their sexy and sultry gym looks. The two are crazy fitness freaks and are often spotted outside their gym in a sexy avatar. The two divas were recently spotted after their gym sessions and both looked super hot.

While Sara Ali Khan was seen dressed in light blue shorts and a grey tee, Janhvi Kapoor looked smashing in a black and grey top with denim shorts. Both have an adorable smile on their faces and it is difficult to say that who is looking sexier. While Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut in December last year with romantic-drama Kedarnath, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak. Both the films emerged as big blockbusters at the box office and made them a star overnight!

They have a huge fan following on social media and their photos and videos take social media by storm! Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which was also a huge blockbuster.

