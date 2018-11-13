Sara Ali Khan Instagram photo: Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a super sexy black lehenga, designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kedarnath, which is helmed Abhishek Kapoor and featured Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, the diva was seen in white, this time she chooses black for the big day!

Sara Ali Khan Instagram photo: Just after the launch of the much-awaited trailer of Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, lead actress Sara Ali Khan set the stage on fire on Monday, November 12, when she was seen in a very sexy shimmery black lehenga, designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. Hours after her upcoming film, Kedarnath garnered a massive attention on social media, it was Sara who killed the internet. The black hand-embroidered lehenga, with pearls, bright crystals and perfect sitting made Sara not just beautiful but dynamic. Earlier, the diva was seen in white, this time she chose black for the big day!

The young diva was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who shared Sara’s pictures on her official Instagram page. Meanwhile, Sara’s upcoming Kedarnath, in which she will share the silver screen with Sushant Singh Rajput is

based on the unprecedented rains which hit Uttarakhand in 2013 resulting in floods in the region. It is also a film which has a very powerful love story that unfolds between a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl.

Kedarnath is Sara’s first Bollywood debut, it remains to be seen how the diva performs in the film and will it garner a lot of attention at the box office.

