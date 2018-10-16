Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo from Swiss Alps. The beautiful girl who has been posting videos and photos while having fun in Switzerland, recently bid adieu to Swiss Alps by uploading a stunning photo in a pink jacket and blue eyeliner.

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranvir Singh. Daughter Bollywood actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan is presently having fun with the team of Simmba in Switzerland where there are shooting for the film, here’s the proof. Ever since the stunning girl has landed in Switzerland, she has been treating her fans with a series of photos and videos on her official handle.

Her latest post was all about the beautiful mountains and her pink coloured jacket. In her post, she wrote, “Adieu Alps #untilnexttime #besttimeever #nofilter #bluesky #sunkissed #memoriesforlife #simmba.”

Not just that, Sar earlier this week shared her daring video while enjoying paragliding. In the post, she wrote that the moment a person doubts whether he or she can fly, she or he cease forever to be able to do it. Take a look at her adventurous video:

Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Priya Bakshi in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming thriller which is a remake of 2015’s Telugu film Temper. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav, Abdul Quadir and Ajay Devgn (as special appearance). Made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba will hit the theatres on December 28, this year.

Take a look at the photos she shared with her Simmba team:

Sara Ali Khan will also star in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath which has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. Well, the fans are already excited to know the release date of the upcoming movie which is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

