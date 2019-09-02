Sara Ali Khan photos: The girl next door Sara Ali Khan always looks alluring in every dress code she dons, from Western to Indian attire she looks ravishing as ever. So all the way from her wardrobe here are top 10 Indian attire of Simba girl with her top 5 songs which will make you fall in love for her over and over again.

Sara Ali Khan photos: A rising star of Bollywood, who’s public appearances made her fans go crazy, her down to earth nature and Namaste gesture has been lauded by everyone from fans to Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor all praised the lass for her humble nature. Yes! you guessed her right she is none other than Sara Ali Khan, the girl next door of Bollywood.

Sara doesn’t follow trends as she believes in setting trends for the fashion industry from ethnic to western wear she nails it in every attire, not just that the diva with her killer looks and prowess acting currently giving tough competition to all the Bollywood actresses. The Simba girl loves to be her own skin as she never follows the airport look as tries to be don simple and comfortable outfits while travelling.

Also Read: Bollywood director told Radhika Madan: You will never make it here

Being an avid social media user the stunner shares her ethnic look in which she totally looks drop-dead gorgeous, from red to yellow she nails it in every ethnic attire. Today on Ganesh Chaturthi Sara shared a beautiful photo of herself in which she sought blessings from Lord Ganesh. The diva captioned the photo and wrote: Ganpati Bappa Morya !! May Ganesh Ji remove all your obstacles, and fill this year with laughter, positivity and success. Within a couple of minutes, the photo got more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of lovable comments wishing her back with same love from her fans. No doubt her every moves on social media makes the right buzz as her fans make the post trends.

Check the post here:

However, talking about her comparison with her mother Amrita Singh, Sara gracefully answered the question and said My mother is a fine actress and it will take me a long time to be compared to her and I am a proud daughter. No doubt the diva has a unique charm which no one can deny. So with that let’s check out Sara’s top 10 ethnic wear in which she dazzles like an angle.

With an extra perk for her fans here are top 5 Sara songs: Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App