Sara Ali Khan photos: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is back to win hearts with her latest fashion outing. In her latest photos, Sara can be seen donning a yellow pantsuit with a pink top and matching heels and looks absolutely stunning. Check out her latest photos here-

Sara Ali Khan photos: With her wit, outspoken nature and charming looks, Sara Ali Khan has charmed her way into the hearts of millions of fans. Along with her stint in films, the newcomer is also known to make a style statement with her fashion outings. Be it traditional attire to going all out in bold colours and prints, Sara can carry off any look with effortless charm and she has done it once again.

As we slip into a new week, fresh photos of the millennial have surfaced online in which she is amping up the fashion quotient to a whole new another level. In the photos, Sara is turning heads in a neon yellow blazer with matching shorts paired with a pink top. She accessorised her look with neon yellow strappy heels.

For an edgy look, the trendsetter tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for dewy yet natural makeup. In another photo, Sara can be seen posing for the camera under pink lights. Needless to say, Sara looks uber-hot in the yellow attire and has yet another remarkable look to her style diaries.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan recently completed shooting for her upcoming film Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2020 release. Along with Aaj Kal, Sara has also been paired opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 remake.

