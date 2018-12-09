Sara Ali Khan photos: Sara Ali Khan has finally made her big Bollywood debut and the future of Bollywood just can't look brighter. Well, there is no denying to the fact that Sara has taken the desi look trend to another level and there is just an ample number of proofs for that.

Kedarnath actor has taken desi look to next level, here's the proof

Sara Ali Khan has finally made her big Bollywood debut and the future of Bollywood just can’t look brighter. Well, there is no denying to the fact that Sara has taken the desi look trend to another level and there is just an ample number of proofs for that. Now, the diva is making headlines with her new avatar and yes that is desi too. Donning a peplum top paired with a dhoti shalwar, the diva looks drop-dead gorgeous.

The accessories she has chosen to carry and the way she has styled her hair are just adding to her beauty. Her look has been praised by several social media users. Also, those who have been looking for a perfect dress to attend a family function, Sara is the person to be concerned. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

Ever since her debut, Sara has been grabbing a number of headlines. Critics and audiences have been applauding her debut performance and are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film Simmba. Meanwhile, her style statement is also turning heads. Every time she made a promotional appearance, her way of carrying herself was equally noticed. Here we have compiled some of her best avatars so far. Take a look:

