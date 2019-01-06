Sara Ali Khan photos: Sara Ali Khan is best known for her outstanding performance in her movies. The Internet sensation Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans and has about 5 million followers on Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite. In her recent upload, the diva is winning hearts in casual attire.

Sara Ali Khan photos: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her latest photos. The Internet sensation has about 5 million followers on Image sharing platform–Instagram and hits the top trending list every now and then. Recently, the actor was snapped in a workout outfit, dressed in a pink tank top and has completed her looks in a casual shorts. With a simple braid, the actor just killed the Internet with simple looks.

The budding actor did her debut with the movie–Kedarnath in the year 2018 with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In her next movie, the actor banged cinemas with her superhit film–Simmba with co-stars Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and is currently in theatres. The budding actor has already conquered the hearts of many and continue to do that with her regular updates on social media. Sara is best known for her stylish attires, adorable looks and outstanding acting skills. The actor is an avid social media user and never misses a chance of creating a buzz on social media.

