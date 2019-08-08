Sara Ali Khan photos: Young beauty Sara Ali Khan nails in white crop top and denim, the stunner looks absolutely gorgeous in her white bold avatar, by looking on to her fashion sense the diva sets trends which no other actress could beat it. See photos

Sara Ali Khan photos: Young and talented Sara Ali khan yet again stormed the internet with her fashion sense, the diva recently spotted in Mumbai, donning a white crop top with ripped denim jeans and completed her look with white sneakers, her no-makeup look made her look more stunning as true beauty don’t need any layers of makeup. With this, her simple casual look created a new fashion trend in Bollywood today.

Young Sara with an 11.9 million fan following counted to be as one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood, and not only that, time and again Sara has been lauded for her down to earth and humble nature, recently Sara was spotted in Mumbai airport carrying her own baggage, the photo instantly went viral and her fans from all over the nation couldn’t stop gushing over her simplicity even veteran actor Rishi Kapoor also embraced her confidence and tweeted:

Also Read: Nerkonda Paarvai World Premiere: Thala Ajith, Vidya Balan, and Shraddha Srinath starrer touted to be the biggest entertainer of the year!

As the diva entered into the Bollywood industry she breaks all the cult of celebrity with tantrums and soon she became the star of Bollywood, to this Sara gives all the credit to her mom Amrita Singh for upbringing her like this. On the professional front, in 2018 Sara debuted in the Bollywood with the film Kedarnath, and just before the movie release the stunner got the recognition and soon she became the most heartthrob of the nation, her acting skills are very much lauded by her fans, currently Sara is all set to recreate her magic with ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali Khan, co starerr Kartik Aaryan. The beauty seems to be strong headed and down to earth and no doubt, sky is the only limit for her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App