The countdown for Sara Ali Khan’s debut has just begun as Kedarnath is just 10 days away from its scheduled release. The actor is busy promoting the movie and the excitement is clearly visible on her Instagram account too. The actor keeps sharing stills from the film and sometimes she also treats fans with her promotional looks. A few hours ago, the diva has shared a new picture via her Instagram handle and just believe is she is looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Donning a beautiful floral skirt teamed up with this pastel coloured blouse, the diva looks just gorgeous. Also, the way she is looking at the camera, her hair and those matching pairs of accessories, everything is adding to the beauty of Sara. Undoubtedly, she is all set to serve some intense competition to all the already existing B-town actresses. Before we say much, take a look at the picture:

In just a few hours, the photo has garnered over 278,510 likes on social media and we totally agree with the compliments that Sara has been receiving in the comment section.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and like her, we too are excited to see her first appearance on the silver screen. After Kedarnath, Sara will be seen opposite to Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty directed Simba. This proves that the diva is already having some big projects lined up in her way.

