In a few days, Sara Ali Khan will be making her debut with the film Kedarnath opposite to Sushant Singh and like her, the fans just can't keep their calm. There are still a few days left before the actor will be reckoned worldwide, although she has already made it to the list of the most followed actors on the Internet.

The future of Bollywood just can’t look prettier! The thought struck our mind the moment we came to this new picture of Sara Ali Khan. The actor has come a long way to make it to the place where she is standing right now. In a few days, the actor will be making her debut with the film Kedarnath opposite to Sushant Singh and like her, the fans just can’t keep their calm. There are still a few days left before the actor will be reckoned worldwide, although she has already made it to the list of the most followed actors on the Internet.

The actor is also available on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram and boasts of over 1.3 million fans. The actor keeps sharing her candids and photo shoots on Instagram and her fans love the way Sara carries a particular dress and rocks different attires. Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Kedarnath, and this gives her a chance to share her everyday looks with her followers. A couple of hours ago, a new picture surfaced on Instagram and the beauty looks just gorgeous in red. Before we continue to compliment her beauty, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looking angelic in that desi attire? Well, it is not the only picture of Sara that proves that she is soon going to be the most glamorous actors in the industry. Here we have gathered some of her best clicks so far that shows that proves that she indeed is going to make it big in the Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More