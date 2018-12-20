Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh dance video on their upcoming movie–Simmba's song– Aankh Maare at an award ceremony goes viral. In just a few hours of the upload, the video garnered over a massive number of shares and likes which proves the actors are their fans favourite.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh were recently seen shaking their leg on their movie song–Aankh Maare goes viral on social media. In the video, the actors are looking happy and cheerful dancing on their song with comedian Siddharth Jadhav at an award function. Sara is looking stunning wearing a white traditional two-piece dress. Meanwhile, Ranveer is looking handsome wearing a tiger print jacket with formal trousers. Both the actors are looking excited for their upcoming movie–Simmba.In just a few hours, the video gathered massive likes and shares which proves the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is likely to hit the silver screens on December 28, 2018. Simmba is one of the highly anticipated action films directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar with the banner of Dharma Productions. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. Sara did her Bollywood debut–Kedarnath opposite Sushant Sing Rajput. The diva leaves no chance of gaining attention and is spontaneous in making headlines every now and then with her sexy photos and trendy attires. The budding actor has about 3.1 million followers on Instagram and has already become an Internet sensation by her glamorous looks and bold avatar. Sara is a person with optimistic behaviour and tackled her life hardships in a practical and balanced way.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More