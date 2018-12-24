As Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film Simmba gears to hit the screens, the duo is leaving to no stone unturned to make a mark with their impeccable style. In the latest photos, Sara and Ranveer can be seen joined by Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Actor Sonu Sood to make a perfect picture. Simmba will hit the screens on December 28.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are creating all the right buzz before their upcoming film Simmba hits the screens. From making heads turn with their quirky fashion to making everyone dance to the tunes of the beats of songs like ‘Aankh Maare and Aala Re Aala’, the team of Simmba have been leaving no store unturned to raise the entertainment quotient.

As the leading duo promote their film, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram account to share the latest photo of the team. As the trio strike a sassy pose on a private jet, one can also spot Sonu Sood, who will be essaying a negative role in the film. While Sonu and Rohit can be seen twinning in all-black attire, Ranveer is looking dapper in an orange hoodie paired with white lowers and matching sneakers. To complete the look, he has added a blue cap and matching sunglasses, adding the much-needed drama and quirk to her look.

Meanwhile, Sara is making desi look cool in a suit styled with silver juttis and statement sunglasses. However, this is not the first time that Sara has won hearts with her style statement.

Have a look at few looks of Sara Ali Khan that made fans go gaga over her:

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Simmba will hit the theatrical screens this weekend on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More