Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is counted amongst the most stylish actors of the industry. The hardworking actor commenced her acting career with her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath and further, the actor appeared with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Reports suggest that after replacing Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Shruti Haasan in two brands, Sara Ali Khan is all set to appear in a sports brand and will take the place of Disha Patani in the ad. Reports reveal that there was a mutual agreement signed between Disha and the brand officials that the contract would not the extended so Disha Patani continued with Calvin Klein and the brand Puma found their fresh face.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan suited Disha’s place well based on her fitness story which she narrated in chat show Koffee with Karan. In the show, the actor revealed that she was suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and how she managed to fight a battle and took help of regular workouts and healthy diets in order to recover.

Based on the true story, the marketing team of the brand is currently designing a campaign out for it. If this goes well, the actor can also appear with famous cricketer Virat Kohli for another ad campaign. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Some time back, rumours also revealed that Sara Ali Khan also replaced Disha Patani in the film Baaghi 3 which features Tiger Shroff. The film is the third instalment of the film Baaghi and will hit the silver screens on March 6, 2020.

Talking about her work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal 2 with lead actor Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to her father’s film Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The hardworking actor will also appear in the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

