Bollywood debutante Sara Ali Khan, who impressed everyone with her amazing performance in her debut film Kedarnath in a recent interview revealed that by far she has only dated one person in her life which is Veer Pahariya. Read all the details here!

Soon after Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan revealed about her former boyfriend and much more about her personal life in a recent interview, Twitter is filled with audience reactions on the same. Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, said that Veer Pahariya was not only her first but the only boyfriend. She further revealed that she has not dated anyone after Veer Pahariya who us the grandson of senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, in a conversation in Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee With Karan accepted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and wants to date the Pyar Ka Punchnama star. Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in the industry but already has a huge fan following. People call her a very humble person and the way she greets everyone in the industry and the media is one of the most adorable parts about her.

Sara Ali Khan will reportedly be playing the lead role in Love Aaj Kal 2 which will apparently star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Sara Ali Khan is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Simmba which has not only entered the Rs 200 crore club but has become one of the biggest box office hits of 2019.

Sara Ali Khan made a promising debut last year in Kedarnath. Soon after she spilt beans on her relationship and personal life, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings!

