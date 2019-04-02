Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sonu Ki Titu ki sweety star Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to hit the screen next year. Take a look at some inside videos and photos from the Vogue cover shoot where Sara Ali Khan is posing and sharing about her favourite attire and emoticons!

Actress Sara Ali Khan graced the April cover of Vogue India where she revealed many interesting aspects of her life. One of the revelations was her Google search. Vogue India uploaded a small video of the actress where she revealed about her favourite outfit to her favourite emoticon.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest Vogue cover has aptly put forth the distinctive traits of the young starlet as she brings in the summer with her breathtaking looks. Donning a red and white short dress, Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready with minimal makeup and soft beach waves, showcasing she is unscripted, unflappable and most definitely unstoppable.

When asked Sara about her favourite look so far for the Vogue shoot, she said, I think it would probably be the first thing that we shot in. Which is white bikini and golden silver dress above that. The next question was the last thing she googled, to which the actress replied, Google Map direction for Manori (a place in Mumbai) Because it was 03:00 in the morning and it said one and a half hour and it was scary.

The last thing that was asked to Sara in the video was her favourite emoticon to which she smilingly replied, I think it would have to be the face with the stars in the eyes. Recently, at an award function, Sara won the title of Best debutante of the year for her performance in Kedarnath.

The actress made tremors across the Bollywood and is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month that shattered box offices. The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release. Sara stole the hearts of the audience in Simmba. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March feature. The absolute beauty has left us jaw-dropping mesmerized and we can’t simply take our eyes off from the picture. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to seeing the actress on the silver screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More