Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 which featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role has become the national crush of India all thanks to her breathtaking looks and adorable charm! Daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most stunning and promising newcomers of 2018 in Bollywood and with her phenomenal performance in Kedarnath and Simmba, she is all set to be one of the best actresses we have in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Indian film industry with Kedarnath which was based on the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods which took place in 2013. She later featured in Rohit Shetty directorial masala entertainer Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film released on December 28, 2018, and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club before a week’s time. Sara Ali Khan has already become a social media sensation and has been spreading her magic across the globe with her adorable smile and beautiful eyes!

Her peppy nature and phenomenal acting skills make her one of the most loved new faces in Bollywood.

