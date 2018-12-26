With her grand debut Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has proved that she has got acting in her veins. Basking appreciation for her superb acting, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in her second film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty direction is hardly two days away now and Sara Ali Khan is ruling over the internet.

One of the most promising new-comers that Bollywood has welcomed this year is undoubtedly Sara Ali Khan. The 25-year-old starlet has not only paved her way into the Hindi Film industry but also the hearts of million people. Sara Ali Khan belongs to a filmy family background with her mother Amrita Singh being a Bollywood actor and father Saif Ali Khan is a superstar in the same industry.

With her grand debut Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has proved that she has got acting in her veins. Basking appreciation for her superb acting, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in her second film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty direction is hardly two days away now and Sara Ali Khan is ruling over the internet. With her cute candid statements, careless singing and stunning photos, the hottie is ruling the social media now. Sara Ali Khan has her Instagram timelines flooded with gorgeous stills of her and fans go gaga over it.

On that note, we have brought the best 20 photos of Sara Ali Khan that surfaced on the internet this year. Looking sizzling hot, Sara is sure is melt your heart! Take a look

