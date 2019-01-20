Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood in Kedarnath, recently in an interview to a leading daily said that Mahatma Gandhi is her father. This statement is making headlines and is grabbing attention of every netizen. However, the justification over this statement is a proof of her quick wit power.

Sara Ali Khan is swinging high on the professional front after Kedarnath and Simmba’s applauding response at the box office. She is busy in basking massive success on her latest release. The Bollywood newbie has become the favourite celebrity of the media. Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, she was asked to answer the most googled questions. One such question was who is the father of Sara Ali Khan? Known for her witty answers, she replied, that it’s Mahatma Gandhi. Later, she made it clear that she was joking. She said it’s Saif Ali Khan.

Later, she also clarified to justify that saying Mahatma Gandhi is the father of our nation. Plus, it wouldn’t be incorrect to call him her father as he is every Indian’s father.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She was featured along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Based on the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath floods, the movie based on the true events. The movie was made on the budget of Rs. 35 crores. It collected at the box office Rs. 96.45 crore.

Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty. Starred by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, the movie received a lot of applauds for the acting and storyline. Simmba is made on the budget Rs. 80 crores and collected Rs. 382.84 crore. Simmba is based on the story of a corrupt officer who enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until a life-changing event. Those life-changing events forced him to choose the righteous path.

