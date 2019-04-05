Sara Ali Khan on Vogue cover: Simmba star recently took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her hot pictures from the Vogue cover shoot but the fans weren't quite impressed with it and trolled her for copying Bagghi 2 and Calvin Klein brand ambassador Disha Patani! Details Inside!

Sara Ali Khan on Vogue cover: The Simmba star Sara Ali Khan, who has carved a niche in the industry for her cute looks and her bubbly nature, recently posted a sultry picture of hers dressed in a black bralette and mini skirt. But by the looks of it, it didn’t do well with her fans as they passed a series of comments and told her not to be the second Disha Patani. The photo is from this year’s Vogue magazine cover shoot collection and Sara is the cover girl. The youth icon of Bollywood Sara made her acting debut last year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and then was seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop Drama Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Disha Patani who is known for her sizzling hot photos recently shared a series of photographs dressed in Calvin Klein lingerie. From monokinis to bikini Disha can slay any look! Recently Disha Posted a photo in a red Calvin Klein attire where she is showing off the washboard abs and her curvaceous figure! The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 1 million likes and the count seems unstoppable!

Sara Ali Khan who rose to fame with Kedarnath recently posted a series of photographs from her Vogue Magazine cover shoot and oh boy we have to say she looks hot as ever as she poses in a bikini! Take a look at some of her photos from the cover shoot here:

Disha Patani started her acting career from Telugu Language movie Loafer opposite Varun tej but the movie didn’t do quite well at the box office. After that Disha Patani featured in Ms. Dhoni: The untold story and will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie is set to release this year on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

