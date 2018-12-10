Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut this year with the same film has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy and hot photos! In the recent photo of Sara Ali Khan which started surfacing on the Internet on Monday, the young beauty looks mesmerising in a sexy blue high-slit blue dress.

Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut this year with the same film has been setting the Internet ablaze with her sexy and hot photos! In the recent photo of Sara Ali Khan which started surfacing on the Internet on Monday, the young beauty looks mesmerising in a sexy blue high-slit blue dress with matching blue stilettoes! In the photo, we see Sara Ali Khan flaunting her sexy legs as she poses for the camera in that sexy dress!

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and made her debut in the Indian film industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath which was released on December 7 and has been shining at the box office. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and has earned Rs 27 crore till now. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which is a masala entertainer. The film is slated to hit the big screen on December 28 and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Simmba will be Sara’s second film and is being helmed by Rohit Shetty under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

