Sara Ali Khan sexy photo: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan looked mesmerising in her latest Instagram photo. Sara's picture has garnered thousands of likes and comments and has set the internet on fire.

The Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan keeps on Saturday shared her latest picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. It was a black and white picture of her latest photoshoot for Bazar India, which set the internet on fire. The Bollywood diva was donning a white lace wraparound dress and carried it with utmost elegance. Her sensual look, holding a curtain in hand, made fans go crazy. The photo has already garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments.

Sharing the photo on the social media platform, Sara captioned it, Maybe if you can’t get somebody out of your head, they’re supposed to be there.

Sara Ali Khan, who has is new to the Bollywood industry and has done only two films till now, has become a youth sensation following her charming looks and impressive acting skills. Filmmakers and marketers are also betting big on her as she has alot of talent in her.

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated annual revenue of over 30-crore this year alone right from a sports brand to jewellery brand.

She was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who broke up a few years back. In one of the interviews, Sara mentioned that it was good for them to break up as her parents were two good personalities but individually. She also admitted she was all the way more happy for his father to get married to another lady especially when she happened to be her favourite Pooh from K3H.

In 2018, Sara Ali Khan was seen in film Simmba along with Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

