A new picture of Sara Ali Khan is wreaking havoc on the Internet and you can't blame her fans as it is just impossible to stop them from drooling over Sara's mesmerising beauty. From giving girls some major desi avatar goals to choosing bit quirky as her co-star Ranveer Singh, the Simmba actor has proved her versatility when it comes to looking gorgeous.

With back to back two blockbusters, Sara Ali Khan has entered the B-town with a bang. The actor has proved that the future of Hindi film cinema just could not look brighter and prettier as an actor like Sara is going to be there in the future. Besides making headlines with her remarkable work in Kedarnath and Simmba, the Pataudi beauty has also emerged as a fashion icon. While promoting her pictures, the diva made sure to woo her fans with her outstanding choice of clothes that complimented her flamboyancy. From giving girls some major desi avatar goals to choosing bit quirky as her co-star Ranveer Singh, the Simmba actor has proved her versatility when it comes to looking gorgeous.

Now, a new picture of Sara Ali Khan is wreaking havoc on the Internet and you can’t blame her fans as it is just impossible to stop them from drooling over Sara’s mesmerising beauty. In her latest picture and avatar, the diva is donning a pink seemingly laced off-shoulder shirt paired up with a green floral minted skirt. She has also sported a classy pair of accessories and strappy sandals complimenting her look. Completing the looks are her tresses, which are wrapped up in a ponytail. Here’s take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest photos that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Sara barely misses a chance to awe fans with her manificient avatars. A few days ago, the diva made headlines after she revealed on the couch of Koffee With Karan that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More