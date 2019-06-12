Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and in a short span of time she has achieved a lot from signing two back to back movies and making her magazine debut with vogue and Bazaar, Check out her latest photos in a sizzling red lehenga inside!

Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: After making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and then signing the biggest film of her career Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan has become an internet sensation with more than 10 million followers on Instagram!

The diva about a few minutes back took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her dressed in a red hot lehenga and oh boy! She is a sight to behold. The young starlet in a span of just a few months has made it on the cover of many magazines and her Instagram profile is a proof that she is surely one fashionista. Take a look at her red hot lehegha picture here:

Well, isn’t she beautiful? The post in a span of just thirty minutes has garnered 405k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beuaty! She captioned her post as- I’ll take the cake with the cherry on top 🎂🍰🍒🍓🌹💋🎈Well this isn’t the only time the diva slayed in red! Check out her other posts here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Apart from that, she has also been roped in for the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the very first time in the David Dhawan directorial.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App