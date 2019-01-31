Always donned in style the new to Bollywood diva never fails to stun the paparazzi with her astounding ensemble be it chic or casual. Dressed in black, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport looking ravishing. Have a look at her photo!

New to the film industry, Sara has already started winning hearts with her extravagant performances in Kedarnath

The Simmba actress was spotted at the airport by paps donned in a black casual outfit. She wore black trousers with front zipped U-neck tee paired with an open, black zipper jacket. Her pink shoes added sugar to the candy in addition to a jute bag by her side. Her simple braided hair spoke volumes on her simplicity.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan is one of the top budding actors who is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in the film industry. The newbie has already won millions of hearts in no time with her performance in Simmba. Recently, Sara has appeared in two films which include Kedarnath which was her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh which proved to be a blockbuster hit film.

Sara, in a conversation in Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee With Karan, accepted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and wants to date the Pyar Ka Punchnama star. She also disclosed that currently she is single and has only dated once in her entire life. The actress revealed that the only guy she has dated none other than Veer Pahariya.

Savouring the love of 6.4 million followers on Instagram, the actress drops a chance to steal the thunder and enthral her fans with her sexy pictures and videos.

Taking to her Instagram account we have some of her most gorgeous posts to share with you.

