Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: Though Sara Ali Khan might be just one movie old but has already become a social media sensation with 3 million plus followers. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in blockbuster film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie Simmba is set to release on the occasion of the new year on December 28, 2018. The movie has been helmed by Action director Rohit Shetty and produced by romance king Karan Johar.

Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: The next-gen actor Sara Ali Khan has once again taken social media by storm with her hot pictures. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from an event where she is dressed in Kholsa Jani’s beaded midi dress. Kedarnath star Sara Ali has paired off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 821k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

Though Sara Ali Khan might be just one movie old but has already become a social media sensation with 3 million plus followers. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in blockbuster film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie Simmba is set to release on the occasion of the new year on December 28, 2018. The movie has been helmed by Action director Rohit Shetty and produced by romance king Karan Johar. Take a look at her pictures from the event here:

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her film Kedarnath opposite M.S Dhoni star Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie earned 60 crores at the box office and is still going strong.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More