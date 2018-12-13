Sara Ali Khan sexy photos: On December 13, 2018, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from her Simmba promotion shoot where she is donning a beautiful black dress on the sets of Indian Idol, and oh boy! she sure looks sexy as she poses for the camera. She has paired off her look with drop earrings, kohled eyes, and dark pink lipstick.

Sara Ali Khan photos: Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan might be one movie old but we gotta say that the diva has become a social media sensation already and is in the news for all the right reasons. Sara Ali Khan who made her acting debit with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen on the silver screens with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Directed by Action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the movie sure is to be a super hit.

On the professional front, Simmba’s latest song Tere bin starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is going to be released tomorrow by the makers. Recently a week back the duo released their first song Aankh Marey which in a span of just a few days has garnered 70 million views!!

