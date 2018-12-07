Sara Ali Khan video: Sara Ali Khan has finally made her big Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath on December 7, 2018. Recently, the beauty made several headlines with her looks during the promotions of the film. Most of you must we aware of the fact that Sara was a fat kid and weighed around 96 kg before she has entered the Bollywood. The diva has worked really hard to finally get into a shape and keep herself maintained by following an aggressive workout session.

Sara Ali Khan has finally made her big Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath on December 7, 2018. Recently, the beauty made several headlines with her looks during the promotions of the film. Most of you must we aware of the fact that Sara was a fat kid and weighed around 96 kg before she has entered the Bollywood. The diva has worked really hard to finally get into a shape and keep herself maintained by following an aggressive workout session. The videos of her heartedly-followed fitness regime keep doing the rounds on social media.

The diva is undoubtedly leaving fans with some major fitness goals and the video from her latest workout session is a proof. The video highlights Sara Ali Khan working really hard for her debut. It seems that the actor has gone through some really hard days to fit in a shape that was required for her role. Before we say much, take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest workout video:

The video shows that the actors do have to go through some really hard days to achieve the stardom that comes after it. Meanwhile, Sara’s debut movie, Kedarnath, has been receiving a great response from the critics and the audiences. Well, that is not it for Sara as her second movie is in too in line to be released. While she made her debut opposite to talented and versatile Sushant Singh Rajput, her second film is giving her an opportunity to work opposite to B-town’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

Sara will be seen next in Rohit Shetty directed Simmba. The trailer of the film is already released and has left fans awestruck. Sara is looking remarkable throughout the trailer and we can bet that it is going to be a blockbuster at the Box office.

