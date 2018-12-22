Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: The young diva of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a classy maroonish shimmery dress. The outfit looked super amazing on her, but the makeup turned out to be a disappointment. It could have been a mixture of some more smokey eyes and classy lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan once again decided to slay the internet on Saturday, December 22, when she uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a shimmery maroonish dress. The flared dress looked superb on her, while that smirk on her face added more beauty to it. But, what is up with the makeup? Weren’t we expecting more of smokey eyes and a little more classy lip shade?

However, the young diva Sara has in the past proved herself when it comes to fashion. Her earlier posts on Instagram were way too drooling for many of her fans and followers. Lately, the diva was seen in Kedarnath, a film which deals with 2013 Uttarkahdn floods and also shares innumerable glimpses of a gripping love story between a Muslim boy and Hindu girl.

The film surprisingly did not garner a lot of attention and did not do well at the box office, Sara’s another Bollywood debut, Simmba, in which she will be seen with the dramatic hunk Ranveer Singh is yet to be released. It remains to be seen how well does the Rohit Shetty-film perform at the box office. Meanwhile, Sara will be amply stalked on her official Instagram page.

