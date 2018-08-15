Saif Ali Jhan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is about to make her Bollywood debut in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba but after the demands of her fans, she is finally on social media. Director-Producer Karan Johar also posted a picture on Instagram and welcomed her to the world of social media. Cute Sara's first picture on Instagram is of great writer Rabindra Nath Tagore which also comprises of our national anthem, which it came on Wednesday, August 15.

Saif Ali Kahn’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood Debut in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh. but before her film, the young star made her debut on the social media. Her popularity is increasing with every picture. Her fans are waiting for her film as well as her amazing pictures on social media. After her fans demand, the young actor has finally made her debut in social media, similarly, her father Saif Ali Khan was also recently in the news after media reports said that he is also creating an Instagram handle.

Director-Producer Karan Johar also posted a picture on Instagram and welcomed her to the world of social media. He wrote, “Welcome the gorgeous and stunning @saraalikhan95 on Instagram!!!!”

Cute Sara’s first picture on Instagram is of great writer Rabindra Nath Tagore which also comprises of our national anthem, which it came on Wednesday, August 15, She captioned the picture as, “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian”.

The gorgeous actor is often pitied against late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. Responding to such comparisons with Sara, Janhvi said in an interview that there is no competition between the 2 of us. Meanwhile, Sara is currently occupied with shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

