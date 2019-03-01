Sara Ali Khan in her latest outfit is the perfect choice of apparels, accessories and make-up. Her hair makeover in the latest post seems she is keeping a perfect balance between glamour and simplicity which hooked her audiences to her. The actor has signed her next with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.

If you are wishing to experience the Bollywood actors in traditional attires to get a fashion tip, Sara Ali Khan is the latest option. The Simmba actor was seen in white during the Sonchiriya screening last night. Sara leaves no stone unturned to amaze her fans. The actor has also become one of the most loved actors in the industry. Her ability to do everything perfectly like resembles with her mother Amrita Singh has left everyone stunned and her fans are absolutely waiting for more.

During the Sonchiriya screening last night, Sara was spotted with other actors including Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Pandey. The outfit wore by Sara is the perfect and glamorous evening outfit for a date. The picture has not been posted by the actor herself on Instagram but posted by HT’s lifestyle page.

Sara is the talk of the town after her performance in Simmba and Kedarnath. Her fans are waiting for her nex flick to amaze with her brilliant performance.

Sara Ali Khan who debuted her career with 2018’s Kedarnath, has signed her next with Kartik Aaryan for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, IANS has reported. The Love Aaj Kal sequel won’t see the actors travel the world, unlike Imtiaz Ali’s last two films Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha. The film will be shot in Punjab and Delhi. The shooting for the film is expected to begin in Delhi next week.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan filled up several gossip columns after the former’s debut appearance on Koffee With Karan 6 this year.

