Sara Ali Khan photos: Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan is the new trend of the B-Town. She is best known for her sensual looks and trendy attires. Though the diva has just appeared in one movie, she has already become an Internet sensation and often makes her fans crazy by her sexy and hot looks. As per her recent upload, Sara is looking stunning posing well for the camera wearing a floral print one-piece with long boots. Her stylish outfit has garnered over massive likes and comments which proves that the budding actor has already flourished herself well in the heart of her fans.

Currently, the diva is much excited for her upcoming movie–Simmba with her co-star Ranveer Singh which is going to hit the silver screens on December 28, 2018. The actor has about 2.9 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram and never misses a chance of surprising her fans with her hot updates. Apart from her acting, Sara is a person with an optimistic behaviour and has balanced the hardships of her life in a positive manner. She has a hardworking nature which was much visible while she was promoting her first movie Kedarnath. Her transforming looks while promoting both her films were commendable.

