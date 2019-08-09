Sara Ali Khan uploaded her photoshoot pictures on Instagram in which she is carrying the bold look of Indo-western saree

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian Actress and a member of the Pataudi family who started her Bollywood career with Kedarnath and Simmba. She even earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. This 24-year-old actress is making the Bollywood industry crazy with her amazing acting skills and good looks.

She recently did a photo shoot for a magazine of which she posted a picture on Instagram and you just can’t deny the fact about how hot and sizzling she is looking in the cover photo of the magazine. She is definitely nailing the indo-western look of the white Saree carried with a long jacket and broad broached belt, this look is carried out with perfect nude makeup and hair.

She posted her picture with a caption that Never bend your head, Always hold it high. Look at the world, straight in the eye – Helen Keller, and yes, she definitely means it and is holding her head and career up high.

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming movies and she is doing her next Film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with none other than her crush Kaartik Aaryan. This movie is a romantic-comedy film which is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and is expected to release on December 6, 2019, and she will be working in the Coolie No. 1 Remake too with her co-actor Varun Dhawan and is packed up with the shooting of the film in Bangkok.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B08xCaDhs6H/

