Everyone wants to look like an actress or at least dress up like one. So, here we are to help you look like one with these tips and it will make it easy for you to dress up as your favorite star. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey, here is the detailed tip for you to dress like them.

From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey, top 4 newage actresses and their style game

The newcomers of Bollywood, who comes under the age of 25 are the heroines who are making their way to be the new sensation of Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor are the newbies of Bollywood and are creating magic with their appealing looks and blockbuster films. Apart, from all this, four of the actresses are amazingly beautiful in their styling sense.

Sara Ali Khan is famous for her ethnic look, that she carries well with Jhumkas and other accessories, Ananya Pandey is blessed with skinny body and long legs, which she is usually flaunting with her cute dresses and skirts, and carries well with crop tops, Jahnvi Kapoor is obsessed with sequined and floral dresses and Tara Sutaria has all her love for neon and glammy outfits. Everyone has a different styling sense and these actresses are giving us some wardrobe tips with their different styling looks and here we are to help you to dress up as your favorite diva.

Sara Ali Khan

The blockbuster diva of the Bollywood, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and it became a huge hit, Sara’s acting was much appreciated in it and after this film, she got several films offers. Her Instagram is flooded with fans asking for her styling tips and the way she carries herself. Sara usually carries the ethnic look, she carries her ethnic look with beautiful accessories like Jhumka, bangles and a beautiful bindi. Sara’s styling mantra is to keep it simple and stylish.

Tara Sutaria

The Bollywood actress who started her acting career as a child artist in Disney’s show and did many shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Sutaria made her bollywood debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2. In the film, Tara was seen wearing cute outfits that made her girl fans go crazy over it. Tara has her style game on for neon peppy outfits and is nailing them every time she is in it, either it is an orange neon dress or a holographic skirt, her fashion game is on the top with it. Tara’s neon outfits are a go-to thing for any party or a trip in the hills, this is all you need in your wardrobe.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young Bollywood actress who made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak. Dhadak was the remake of the Marathi film Sairat, she did this movie opposite Ishan Khattar. She even received the Best Female Debut Award for Dhadak. Other than acting Janhvi’s true love is for her sequined dresses and floral outfits, which makes her look like a shiny goddess.

Ananya Pandey

The cute young actress of Bollywood, who made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is always in the news for her fit and glamorous body, she is blessed with long legs and never fails to flaunt them by wearing her little bodycon dress or a crop top. She gives her fans a great styling tip to make legs look even longer by wearing a mini skirt or a crop top over high waist jeans.

