Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria sexy photos: Tara Sutaria and Sara Ali Khan accidentally wore the same outfit for different magazine shoots! On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal whereas Tara Sutaria will be fetauring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan.

Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria sexy photos: The next-gen actors Sara Ali Khan who made her acting debut with Kedarnath and won hearts with her performance in Simmba and Tara Suataria who made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar directorial Student Of the Year 2 have accidentally worn the same Swapnil Shinde’s backless green gown attire for different magazine shoots!

By the looks of it seems like Lime green is the in thing of the season. Be it Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2019 lime green attire to Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria’s Swapnil Shinde designed gown to Ananya Panday’s off-shoulder top to Sonam Kapoor’s gown, lime green in the in thing! Coming back to Sara’s lime green look, she had donned this embellished slinky dress for a photo shoot with Filmfare.

The diva instead of letting the pretty dress be, she chose to quirk it up with a zebra print mid-waist belt. She complemented her look with a tribal print jacket and colorful silver jewelry. Sara kept her makeup subtle with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and shimmery eye shadow. Whereas on the other hand, Tara Sutaria let her dress do the talking and paired it up with wavy hair, kohled eyes, and nude lipstick.

Take a look at their photo here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan in Delhi, whereas on the other hand Disney star and Student of the Year 2 actress will be next seen opposite ex-student Sidharth Malhotra in Marjawaan. Take a look at their photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App