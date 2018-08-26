Sara Ali Khan who is generally very media friendly and poses happily for the shutterbugs was in no mood to be disturbed while she seeks her blessings. However, yesterday she was in no mood to be disturbed.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput from Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath is already a celebrity. Even though the lives of celebrities might look and seem very appealing is sometimes become a cage and something same was faced by the upcoming Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan while she had gone to seek blessings at Shree Mukteshwar Devalaya. On her visit to the temple, she was being accompanied by her mother and Saif’s ex-wife Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan who is generally very media friendly and poses happily for the shutterbugs was in no mood to be disturbed while she seeks her blessings. However, yesterday she was in no mood to be disturbed.

According to a video shared by an Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan slammed paparazzi who were trying to get a better shot of the upcoming actress.

Irritated by the constant provoking, Sara shouted at the media persons and asked them to stop it. Urging the photographers to stop clicking her, Sara said that she is at a temple and it doesn’t look good.

After the photographers went away, she made a few donations and later left with her family in a white SUV. The upcoming actress is currently making the headlines with her yet to release teaser from Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

