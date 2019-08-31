Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy shooting for Coolie No 1, will soon appear in Raees director Rahul Dholakia's next project. Reportedly, the director is quite impressed with Sara's work and the makers have already approached her for the film.

Bollywood Starkid Sara Ali Khan is just two films old and in a small time span, the actor has acquired a lot of fan following. The actor did her debut with the film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and impressed everyone with her effectiveness. Sara Ali Khan then appeared with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba, which was another hit. Recently, the reports revealed that the actor will soon collaborate with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who is known for directing Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees.

The director is quite interested in working with Sara and his team has already approached Sara Ali Khan for their next film. Though there is no official announcement regarding the collaboration, it seems that soon any of the two parties will annouce about this development.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is an adaptation of 1995 film with the same title. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will share the screen for the first time with Varun Dhawan and both the actors will step into the shoes of iconic actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The first schedule of the film was shooted in Bangkok and soon the team will begin with the full-fledged shooting schedule. Currently, both Varun and Sara are preparing for dance sequences in the film by choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The director of the film, David Dhawan also revealed that they will also remake the song –Main Toh Raste Se Ja Ra Tha.

Moreover, Sara Ali Khan will also appear with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s film Aaj Kal. The film is the remake of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

