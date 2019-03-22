Good news! Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will soon share the screens in the remake of Coolie No 1 of 1995. Earlier to this father and Son, Varun and David worked together in Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 and this will be their third collaboration. Currently, Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is known as one of the coolest actors in the industry. In just a small time span, the actor has worked very hard to establish himself well on the screens. Currently, the actor is busy with his line-up projects and recently, reports revealed that Varun Dhawan will be sharing the screens with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for his upcoming project. Varun Dhawan has agreed upon to feature again in one of is most followed comic avatar with his father in his remake of Coolie No 1 of 1995. Recently, dialogue writer Farhad Samji revealed in an Interview that it is one of the best feelings for any writer to work closely with one of the hardworking actors like Varun Dhawan. He then said that while he narrated the dialogue draft to him, the actor immediately asked for a copy so that he can practice his dialogues well. He also expressed his emotions for the leading lady Sara and said that he will be working with the actor for the second time.

Earlier to this, Farhad had worked with Sara in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba. Sara Ali Khan has carved space in the hearts of her fans with just two films Kedarnath and Simmba. Recently, the actor has also signed for Imitiaz Ali’s next film in a female lead role. She will be sharing the screens with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda for the first time. The movie is one of the highly anticipated films and the shooting process has already started.

Talking about the hardworking father and son, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan earlier worked in the remake version of 1997’s Judwaa. In that film, Varun Dhawan portrayed the role of Salman Khan with other costars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. This will be the third collaboration of the father and son after Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

The film Coolie No 1 featured Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles with Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv in supporting roles. Talking about Varun Dhawan’s work front, the actor will next be appearing in the movie Kalank with stars like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019.

