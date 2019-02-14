Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently delivered the blockbuster film Simmba, has bought a new lush apartment for herself. The next-gen star has moved out of mother Amrita Singh's house to kickstart a new journey. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sara shared a glimpse of her new house on her official Instagram account. Sara is yet to annouce her next Bollywood project.

The next gen star Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is just 2 films old but she has already carved a space for herself in Bollywood as well as in the hearts of fans. With her charismatic personality and on-screen charm, Sara is undoubtedly one of the most promising new-age actors. After the success of her debut film Kedarnath and Simmba, the actor has apparently bought a new pad for herself.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo from her new house. As she poses for the camera with two boxes of luggage alongside a sofa, Sara looks elated for the new journey ahead of her. The post suggests that Sara has moved out of her mother Amrita Singh’s house for a new journey.

After Sara’s post, netizens have flooded the post with congratulatory messages. In just no time, the post has already garnered 827,342 likes and the count of likes is increasing every passing second.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest post here-

Sara’s latest release Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh emerged as a massive hit and made a smashing entry into the Rs 200 crore club. Recently, reports were rife that Kartik Aaryan and Sara will be seen in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. It was also reported that Saif is also a part of the project. But now, it seems like Love Aaj Kal 2 is not on cards for Sara and she has backed out of the project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More