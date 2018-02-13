Sara Ali Khan, who is making her big Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, might be playing the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter in the sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium. The original film was an ironic take on the education system in India, which places a premium on English language learning.

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her big Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has reportedly bagged another Bollywood film. According to latest speculations, Sara Ali Khan will be playing the role of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium. The makers of the award-winning film, ‘Hindi Medium’ are reportedly keen to cast the young and beautiful girl as Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the sequel. Hindi Medium was an ironic take on the education system in India, which places a premium on English language learning.

Irrfan Khan, recently, in the Filmfare awards in January, has revealed that producer Dinesh Vijan is working on a sequel. It will flash-forward by a decade, with his five-year-old daughter Pia now in her teens, and is expected to roll in August. The 51-year old actor will return to play Raj Batra, a rich Delhi-based businessman whose life goal, in the original, was to fulfil his wife’s dream and get their daughter into an English medium school. The film is expected to go on floors in August this year.

Although there are speculations that Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar will be playing the role of Sara Ali Khan’s mother in the film, some reports suggest that Saba will not be a part of the sequel. On being asked about casting Sara, Dinesh said, “Sara is one of the top contenders to play the daughter. I have just finished the script and I am going to get into casting now.” Her mother, Amrita Singh, has played the principal of the English medium Delhi Grammar School in the original.