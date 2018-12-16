Sara Ali Khan has been reportedly approached by Sajid Nadiadwala for Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The last sequel Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was a massive blockbuster and therefore the makers want to continue the winning streak by roping in the budding actress Sara Ali Khan. However, Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan hasn’t yet confirmed this news.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who is currently basking in the success of her debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput has been reportedly approached by Sajid Nadiadwala for the movie Baaghi 3. The last sequel Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was a massive blockbuster and therefore the makers want to continue the winning streak by roping in the budding actress Sara Ali Khan. However, Kedarnath fame Sara Ali Khan hasn’t yet confirmed this news.

Sara Ali will be next seen in Simmba, helmed by acton director Rohit Shetty and produced by Romance king Karan Johar. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh and will mark as his first film after his marriage to Deepika Padukone. Sara Has not signed any further movies post-Simmba and is currently running from place to place to promote her movie Simmba. Earlier Reports were making rounds that Sara Ali Khan might share the screen with Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama. But however, no confirmation about the same has been given yet.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s second song- Tere Bin from the film Simmba was dropped by the makers of the film on December 14, 2018, the song was loved by many and in a span of just 2 days has garnered more than 10 million views and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at the pictures from Simmba and Kedarnath here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More