Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who is busy in basking success of Kedarnath and Simmba has bagged Imtiaz Ali’s project Love Aaj Kal 2, as per reports. Not just that, she will also screen the space with her father Saif Ali Khan. The duo will come together in Imitiaz Ali’s next Love Aaj Kal 2. Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play a significant role in the Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. For the first time, Saif will be sharing screen space with his daughter Sara. It will not be a cameo but a full-fledged role. Besides that, he will also play the father’s role of Sara on screen as well. Speculation is rife that Kartik Aaryan will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film.

Like the previous part, Rishi Kapoor played an important role in Saif and Deepika’s love story in the film, similarly, as per reports, Saif will play the same role for Sara and Kartik’s love story in the film. The plot will remain the same, of Love Aaj Kal 2 with previous part.

The first part of Love Aaj Kal was released in the year 2009, where the film revolved around the love story of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone where they played the lead roles and Rishi Kapoor played an important role in Saif and Deepika’s love story in the film.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath which starred Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie receives positive reviews and Sara Ali Khan was appreciated for her acting worldwide. The movie was based on the 2003 Uttarakhand floods. Her another film directed by Rohit Shetty became a blockbuster at the Box office.

