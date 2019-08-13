Sara Ali Khan turns 24: Sara Ali Khan is one true Bollywood fanatic and everyone knows it! From being a style icon to a bubbly child, Sara Ali Khan never leaves an opportunity to woo her fans. Take a look at her top 20 photos here.

Sara Ali Khan turns 24: Bollywood Actor who turned 24 yesterday is a true Bollywood fashionista and her Instagram profile is a proof! From her ethnic attires to rocking a dress, Sara Ali Khan who turned 24 last night leaves no opportunity to woo her fans. However, two movies old, Sara Ali Khan has still managed to gain a massive fan following on her Instagram handle of more than 12 million followers.

As she keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities be it BTS video from her cover shoots to her having a gala time enjoying junk food, Sara Ali Khan like us is crazy for food. Sara Ali Khan who started her career last year with Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput to starring with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty directorial venture Simmba has made sure to gain fans with just her acting.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is a member of the Pataudi clan and is often spotted having brunches with the family. On the work front, the Simmba actor is currently in Bangkok filming for her next movie with Varun Dhavan- Coolie No 1. Well, there are rumors that she is dating her costar Kartik Aaryan and the duo is often spotted together having a fun time but neither of them has confirmed the news. We hope they do!

Well, let’s take a look at her top 20 photos here:

From ethnic to crop tops to dresses to western attires, Sara Ali Khan is one of the budding actresses of the Bollywood industry who is here to give a competition to all the newbies of Bollywood such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many more actors.

The diva in a short span of time has even made her magazine debut with two leading magazines of our country- Filmfare and Vogue. Check out some of the photos from the magazine cover shoot here!

