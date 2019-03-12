Sara Ali Khan is on a roll after back to back two superhit movie. She made her acting debut with Kedarnath and has also featured opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal after his massive Box Office hit Uri: The Surgical Strike will be seen in period drama biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film is set to hit the silver screens in April 2020.

After back to back hits, Vicky Kaushal has proved his mettle with films like Manmarziyan, Sanju and box office hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has become Bollywood’s sweetheart. A week back director Shoojit Sircar announced his upcoming project with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal which is based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh.

As per reports Simmba star Sara Ali Khan was approached to play the role of leading lady opposite Vicky, but now it is being said that she has declined the offer! The reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan who started her acting career with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is currently looking for meaty roles, and felt like the movie won’t give her much exposure as an actor. So she declined the offer politely.

Sara Ali Khan who was seen opposite Ranveer Singh in SImmba has created a mark in the industry and will be next seen in Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen on screens after Uri: The Surgical strike. The movie was a box office hit and has earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. When asked about his upcoming project- Udham Singh, he said that it is a surreal feeling as it is a dream come true and I will finally get to work with Shoojit Sircar.

